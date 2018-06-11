In short
Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech said that the national security and security architecture needs to be reviewed. He said that conflict indicators in the Country are quite many citing youth unemployment and others which need to be addressed.
MPs Disapprove Museveni's New Security Measures11 Jun 2018, 16:29 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President yoweri Museveni yesterday ordered new security measures. Login to license this image from 1$.
