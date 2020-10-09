In short
Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga says that Ugandans still need to fight for independence from fellow Africans who have enriched themselves by taking advantage of their positions and vulnerability of nationals. He is concerned that national resources are not equally shared, and Ugandans are not free to participate in politics without their rights being infringed on.
MPs Decry Corruption, Indebtedness as Uganda Marks 58th Independence
