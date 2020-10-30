In short
The concern was raised by members of the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament who are currently visiting parts of western Uganda, to study the extent of power penetration in the areas of Masaka, Mbarara, Kasese and Fort Portal, among others. They are bothered that some projects which were launched in 2014 have not yet started.
MPs Decry Slow Pace of Key Electricity Projects Top story30 Oct 2020, 18:19 Comments 248 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Electricity penetration Mirama substation Rural Electrification UETCL compensation delay in project completion
Mentioned: Natural resources committee Parliament uetcl
