In short
According to the breakdown, government intends to borrow Shillings 623 billion (USD169.2 million) from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank group to finance irrigation for the climate resilience project.
MPs Defer UGX 990Bn Loan for Irrigation,Enterprise Development
An irrigation sprinkler on one of the farms in Kasese district Login to license this image from 1$.
