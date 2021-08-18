MPs Demand Answers on Proposal to Host Afghan Refugees

In short

Uganda is among the African countries that the US has courted to host the Afghan refugees after Taliban militants ousted Ashraf Ghani’s government. The Taliban were two decades ago deposed by American troops.















Media reports indicate that government officials on Tuesday evening held discussions about arrangements of hosting the refugees at the request of United States- US and these are proposed to first be hosted at Mandela National Stadium where they will be quarantined for Covd-19.