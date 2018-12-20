MPs Demand Audit into UGX 478bn Injected into Crane Bank

In short
The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE has directed the Auditor General to carry out an audit into the Shillings 478 billion injected into Crane Bank Limited by the Central Bank.
MPs Demand Audit into UGX 478bn Injected into Crane Bank20 Dec 2018, 17:18 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
crane bank limited central bank shillings 478 billion
