MPs Demand Audit into UGX 478bn Injected into Crane Bank

20 Dec 2018, 17:18 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE has directed the Auditor General to carry out an audit into the Shillings 478 billion injected into Crane Bank Limited by the Central Bank.

 

