MPs Demand Comprehensive Plan on Reopening of Schools

In short
The chairperson of the committee Jacob Opolot observed that the children cannot study unsupervised through radio and television lessons and the majority of learners are faced with a strange language and approach that renders them unable to benefit from the lessons.
MPs Demand Comprehensive Plan on Reopening of Schools23 Sep 2020, 05:33 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
State minister for higher Education Chrysestom Muyingo (L) and Education ministry permanent secreatry Alex Kakooza
In short
Tagged with: Ministry of Education
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.