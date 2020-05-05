Olive Nakatudde
17:36

MPs Demand Explanation on Non-Payment of Security Officers

5 May 2020, 17:26 Comments 103 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Olive Nakatudde

In short
A section of Members of Parliament have demanded an explanation from the Internal Affairs Minister over the lack of payment of security officers at the frontline in the fight against corona virus.

 

