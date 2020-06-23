In short
Kawempe North MP Abdulatif Ssebagala raised the concern today during a plenary session of Parliament saying bodaboda riders need justice in order to make ends meet. He says that it does not make sense to stop bodaboda’s, and open up various parts of the economy as well as allow buses that move upcountry with more people mixing.
MPs Demand Gov't Plan on Bodaboda Operations23 Jun 2020, 19:00 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 lockdown MPs seek solution on bodas boda boda lockdown sectors on lockdown
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.