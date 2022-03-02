In short
Ssesikubo told the House that more than 100 Ugandans living, working and studying in Ukraine are currently trapped and their fate remains unknown in the wake of Russian missiles and rocket pounding residential buildings.
MPs Demand Gov't Report on Ugandans Trapped in Ukraine
2 Mar 2022
In short
Tagged with: African nationals Vladimir Putin conflict in Ukraine
Mentioned: African Union (AU) Ministry of Foreign Affairs
