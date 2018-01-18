Alex Otto
MPs Demand More Funding For ISO Top story

18 Jan 2018, 18:15 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Parliament Breaking news
Security Minister, Henry appealed to the committee to convince Government to fund security adequately. He explained that they have huge gaps in human resource development and cyber security among others.

 

