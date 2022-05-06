MPs Demand Presentation of Coffee Deal Report

In short
Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda asked why it was taking long for the report to be debated yet the committee concluded its work already.
MPs Demand Presentation of Coffee Deal Report6 May 2022, 08:04 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Agriculture Report
Opposition MPs led by Abed Bwanika, the Shadow Minister for Agriculture queried the coffee agreement between government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited.
In short
Tagged with: Coffee agreement
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.