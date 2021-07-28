In short
President Yoweri Museveni in his 2016 campaign manifesto pledged to avail hoes to every household in the country in order to support agriculture production. Museveni also noted that each household especially the vulnerable persons should be provided with two hand hoes.
MPs Demand Status on Distribution of Hand Hoes
