The Legislators have expressed concern over the age restrictions placed by the law on LCIII chairperson aspirants at Sub County, Municipal or City Division level who need to be 30 years or above to qualify to stand for these positions. A number of aspirants have already been blocked from nomination on grounds of being underage.
MPs Demand Suspension of Local Government Nominations
25 Sep 2020
The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama. Login to license this image from 1$.
