MPs Direct Internal Affairs Minister to Account For UGX 5B Given to Police SACCO

In short
Members of Parliament have tasked the Minister of State for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania to account for 5 billion Shillings appropriated in the financial year 2019/2020 meant to clear the outstanding government debt in Police’s Exodus Sacco.
MPs Direct Internal Affairs Minister to Account For UGX 5B Given to Police SACCO19 Dec 2019, 16:00 Comments 139 Views Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Police Exodus Sacco Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.