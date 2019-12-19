Olive Nakatudde
MPs Direct Internal Affairs Minister to Account For UGX 5B Given to Police SACCO

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

Members of Parliament have tasked the Minister of State for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania to account for 5 billion Shillings appropriated in the financial year 2019/2020 meant to clear the outstanding government debt in Police’s Exodus Sacco.

 

