Olive Nakatudde
07:59

MPs Disagree on Reconsidering Sexual Offences Bill Top story

26 Aug 2021, 07:57 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address at Kololo.

President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address at Kololo.

In short
As the committee convened on Wednesday to start reconsidering the Bill, some MPs questioned why the President failed to return the bill within the 30 days provided for under the Constitution. They argued that any review of the Bill would attract constitutional battles.

 

Tagged with: Sexual Offences Bill, 2019

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.