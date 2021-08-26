In short
As the committee convened on Wednesday to start reconsidering the Bill, some MPs questioned why the President failed to return the bill within the 30 days provided for under the Constitution. They argued that any review of the Bill would attract constitutional battles.
MPs Disagree on Reconsidering Sexual Offences Bill Top story26 Aug 2021, 07:57 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Sexual Offences Bill, 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.