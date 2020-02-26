In short
On Tuesday, the Public Service State Minister, David Karubanga, said public officers appointed, seconded and assigned outside public service have to apply for unpaid leave. He explained that secondment applies when a pensionable officer is employed with an international body, which has a quota to be filled by Uganda for a maximum of 5 years.
MPs Disagree on Regulations for Judges on Special Assignments Top story26 Feb 2020, 07:06 Comments 143 Views Parliament Court Misc Report
Justice Byabakama taking Oath as Chairman of the Electoral Commission Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.