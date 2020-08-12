Olive Nakatudde
15:22

MPs Disagree With Removal of Army Representatives from Parliament

12 Aug 2020, 15:21 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth. Olive Nakatudde

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson Jacob Oboth-Oboth.

In short
The army is among the special interest groups currently represented in Parliament. The others are youth, workers and persons with disabilities.

 

