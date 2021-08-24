MPs Divided on Merger of Rural Electrification Agency

In short
Emmanuel Otaala the Committee Chairperson suggested that the REA merger is halted until the committee discusses and makes a decision on the matter.
MPs Divided on Merger of Rural Electrification Agency24 Aug 2021, 16:22 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister ofEnergy and Mineral Development walks out of Parliament after vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
Tagged with: REA merger
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.