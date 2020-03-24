In short
Under the circumstances, a cross-section of leaders have called for a total lockdown to save Uganda from the devastating effects of the virus which is spreading around the world. So far, President Yoweri Museveni banned gatherings in schools, churches and political functions, among others, besides closing all Ugandan borders.
MPs Divided over Calls for Total Lockdown
24 Mar 2020
