MPs Donate UGX 43m To Para- Badminton Star Mwesigwa

Members of Parliament have this afternoon resolved to contribute Shillings 43.6 million for para-Badminton gold medalist Elizabeth Mwesigwa, for the 2020 paralympic games in Tokyo, Japan.
26 Jul 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Elizabeth Mwesigwa has been nominated to represent Uganda at the 2020 paralympic games at the 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan. Login to license this image from 1$.
