MPs Express Mixed Reactions on Need for By-elections

In short
Uganda has held close to 20 by-elections since the 2016 General Election. The latest by-elections were held in Sheema North and in Arua Municipality, where lives were lost, scores injured and more than 30 people arrested in the chaos that preceded the elections that were held in August.
MPs Express Mixed Reactions on Need for By-elections22 Oct 2018, 15:47 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
The NRM and some opposition supporters in Kyadondo East Elections Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.