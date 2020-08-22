Bukenya Fred
10:10

MPs Express Mixed Reactions Over Owiny-Dollo's Appointment as Chief Justice Top story

22 Aug 2020, 10:06 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Chief Justice designate Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

Chief Justice designate Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

In short
Jacob Oboth says Justice Owiny-Dollo deserves the office since he stands for the independence of the judiciary, welfare of the judicial officers and the rule of law. However James Acidri says he has reservations about Justice Owiny-Dollo’s pronouncements especially the age limit ruling.

 

Tagged with: Chief Justice
Mentioned: Judiciary Parliament of the Republic of Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.