MPs Fault Agriculture Ministry PS over UGX 2.7bn Unauthorized Expenditure

8 Jul 2019, 17:44 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Minister Permanent Secretary Pius Wakabi and other officials before PAC.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture Pius Wakabi Kasajja on Wednesday failed to justify an expenditure of 2.7 billion Shillings on arrears that had not been budgeted without prior approval from authorities.

 

