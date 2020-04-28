MPs Fell in a Trap by Taking UGX 20 million- Museveni

In short
“I’m very thankful with Ugandans they have responded but the 20million by the MPs that caused confusion. It’s bad planning but secondly there were also legal and constitutional issues involved with this issue. It would be morally irreprehensible to give themeselves money for personal use when the country is in such a crisis and totally unacceptable to the NRM,” Museveni said.
MPs Fell in a Trap by Taking UGX 20 million- Museveni28 Apr 2020, 23:05 Comments 107 Views Politics Health Misc Updates
