MPs from Islands Protest Continued Harassment of Fishing Communities

In short
Members of Parliament from the fishing communities have protested the continued harassment of fishers in the different water bodies in the country.
MPs from Islands Protest Continued Harassment of Fishing Communities9 Sep 2021, 15:40 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Fishing boats at Bugoma landing site in Kyangwali sub county Kikuube district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Parliament fisheries protection unit fishers fishing community
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.