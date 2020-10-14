MPs Frustrated by Quality of Debate in 10th Parliament

In short
The reservations come at the backdrop of accusations that many of the legislators in the Ugandan parliament do not read extensivly or research, before contributing to the debate in patliament. As a result, disvussions are based on hearsay and are often less factual.
MPs Frustrated by Quality of Debate in 10th Parliament14 Oct 2020, 19:32 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech one of the outstanding MPs in the third session of the 10th Parliament
