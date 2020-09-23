In short
According to KCCA, Nalongo Estates demands compensation for part of the Centenary Park land that will be handed to the contractor, KCCA says an MOU to this effect is ready and is awaiting signatures. MPs have queried this decision noting that the company breached the terms of the first lease and in addition does not hold ownership of the land following the expiry of the lease.
MPs Furious as Centenary Park Land Compensation Holds Up Flyover Project
23 Sep 2020
