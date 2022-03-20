MPs Gather Around Parliament to Mourn Fallen Speaker Oulanyah

In short
The Samia-Bugwe Central MP Denis Nyangweso said receiving such sad news lowered down his spirit especially that the deceased did not enjoy the seat that he earned in the 11th Parliament through a tough contest.
MPs Gather Around Parliament to Mourn Fallen Speaker Oulanyah20 Mar 2022, 17:40 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Jacob Oulanyah Maj Gen Paul Lokech
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.