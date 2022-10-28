MPs Given 14-Day Ultimatum to Clear Parliamentary Parking Lot

In short
The ultimatum was issued by the Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige in an internal memo dated October 20, 2022. It was in response to a letter written to the Clerk by the Sergeant-At-Arms earlier on October 12, containing a list of vehicles that have been parked for longer periods.
MPs Given 14-Day Ultimatum to Clear Parliamentary Parking Lot28 Oct 2022, 16:14 Comments 186 Views Business and finance Parliament Security Report
Some of the motor vehicles belonging to the MPs and Staff of parked at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
