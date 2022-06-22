MPs Hand Gulu City Officials to Police over Forgery

In short
The officials are George Kidega, the Senior Finance Officer, Christo Balmoi, the Principal City Engineer, Richard Kidega, the Human Resource Officer, and Edward Kiwanuka, the former Gulu City Town Clerk who was transferred to Lira City.
MPs Hand Gulu City Officials to Police over Forgery22 Jun 2022, 17:52 Comments 166 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Parliament Northern Report
Vice Chairperson Parliamentary Account Committe Ongiertho Emmanuel addressing press on Wednsday -Photo By Simon Wokorach
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.