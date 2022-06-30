Olive Nakatudde
MPs Hand Lira Hospital Accountant to CID Over UGX 94m PAYE Funds

Felix Ogwang, the Lira Regional Referral Hospital Accountant before PAC.

In the 2020/2021 audit report, Auditor General John Muwanga revealed that the hospital Pay As You Earn-PAYE deductions had not been paid by the end of the financial year on June 30, 2021

 

