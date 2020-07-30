MPs Heap Praises on Kadaga ahead of NRM Contest

In short
Members of Parliament have today thrown their weight behind the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga as she contests for Second National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).
MPs Heap Praises on Kadaga ahead of NRM Contest30 Jul 2020, 17:14 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Tagged with: CEC Kadaga , namuganza faceoff Percis Namuganza President Museveni opposition mps speaker kadaga
Mentioned: NRM Parliament
