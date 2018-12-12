MPs in War of Words Over Deals, Bribes at Parliament

In short
A debate on Parliaments Presidential Affairs report on the Bulambuli land survivors resettlement land saga on Tuesday ended up in bribery counter accusations among Members of Parliament.
MPs in War of Words Over Deals, Bribes at Parliament12 Dec 2018, 01:01 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.