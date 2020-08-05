MPs Investigating Posession of Kyangwali Refugee Land Titles By Individuals

In short
The Presidential Affairs committee of Parliament is investigation circumstances under which some individuals secured 12 land titles in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Kikuube district.
MPs Investigating Posession of Kyangwali Refugee Land Titles By Individuals5 Aug 2020, 07:50 Comments 223 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: 15 miles old land grabbed Bunyoro kingdom kyangwali refugee settlement land grabbing office of the prime Minister refugees
Mentioned: Office of the Prime Minsiter Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.