MPs Irked by Undocumented Human Rights Violations in Masaka

In short
Witnesses included victims of arrests and torture, those who sustained wounds from gunshots and relatives of missing persons. However, the committee noted that the majority of the incidents, some of which resulted in death, were never documented or even investigated by the Human Rights Commission office in the area.
MPs Irked by Undocumented Human Rights Violations in Masaka12 Mar 2021, 09:28 Comments 335 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Parliament 2021 Elections Analysis
In short
Mentioned: Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.