Alex Otto
17:26

MPs Juma Prayers Undermined Muslim structures –UMSC

19 Jan 2019, 17:25 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Uganda Muslim supreme council UMSC

Uganda Muslim supreme council

In short
The Prayers which had been planned to take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds were organized by Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko and Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, to allegedly pray for the lives of Muslims who have been murdered, arrested and tortured over the years.

 

