MPs Juma Prayers Undermined Muslim structures –UMSC

In short
The Prayers which had been planned to take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds were organized by Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko and Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, to allegedly pray for the lives of Muslims who have been murdered, arrested and tortured over the years.
MPs Juma Prayers Undermined Muslim structures –UMSC19 Jan 2019, 17:25 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: juma prayers for muslims police block juma prayers police deploy at kololo national juma prayers
Mentioned: uganda muslim suprem council uganda police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.