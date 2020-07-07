In short
The declaration comes shortly after Gen. Muntu's endorsement as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming presidential race. The two legislators are part of the group that disagreed with a camp that supported Patrick Amuriat Oboi against Muntu during the 2017 FDC party elections.
MPs Karuhanga, Mwiru Join Muntu's Alliance for National Transfirmation
MPs Mwiru and Karuhanga flanked by other ANT leaders during a ceremony in which they officially joined nthe party (3)
