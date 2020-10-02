MPs Kasibante, Ssajjalyabeene Miss NUP Ticket

In short
Kasibante who has been an independent Mp for 10 years, but DP leaning and Ssajjalyabeene together with nine other MPs, crossed from the Democratic Party to NUP in August over what they called irreconcilable differences with their former party President Norbert Mao.
MPs Kasibante, Ssajjalyabeene Miss NUP Ticket2 Oct 2020, 15:52 Comments 66 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.