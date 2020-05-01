In short
“The unit [cyber] has received over 100 complaints from prominent Ugandans including corporates, business people, lawyers, doctors, Members of Parliament and others claiming that unknown persons sent them photo-shopped photographs showing them in compromising positions and are demanding money not to publish them on social media,” Onyango said.
MPs, Lawyers Paying Millions to Hackers to Conceal Nudes- Police Top story1 May 2020, 16:57 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Criminal Investigations Directorate. Police Cyber Unit. Assistant Inspector General of Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.