MPs, Minister Clash on Reconsideration of Landlord and Tenants Bill

The Bill that seeks to regulate the relationship between landlords and tenants was returned to Parliament by President Yoweri Museveni in January, more than a year after it was passed into law. But it was tabled afresh by the Minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba following guidance by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah that all returned bills had to be reconsidered.
MPs, Minister Clash on Reconsideration of Landlord and Tenants Bill6 Oct 2021, 18:34 Comments 56 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Persis Namuganza, the appointed Minister of State for Lands after her vetting on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.
