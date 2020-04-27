MPs Moot Motion on Savers’ Possible Access to NSSF Savings

In short
The current legal framework only allows members to access their saving upon clocking 55 or when they suffer from permanent incapacity or emigrate permanently from Uganda. But Nzoghu says that contributors need to access part of their savings as a bailout from the COVID-19 crisis.
MPs Moot Motion on Savers’ Possible Access to NSSF Savings27 Apr 2020, 18:04 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: NSSF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.