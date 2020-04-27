Olive Nakatudde
18:06

MPs Moot Motion on Savers’ Possible Access to NSSF Savings

27 Apr 2020, 18:04 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Workers' MP Dr Sam Lyomoki Olive Nakatudde

Workers' MP Dr Sam Lyomoki

In short
The current legal framework only allows members to access their saving upon clocking 55 or when they suffer from permanent incapacity or emigrate permanently from Uganda. But Nzoghu says that contributors need to access part of their savings as a bailout from the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Tagged with: NSSF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.