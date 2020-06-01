Jesse Johnson James
18:27

MPs Odonga Otto, Gilbert Olanya Charged with Incitement of Violence

1 Jun 2020, 18:24 Comments 119 Views Crime Parliament Northern Updates
Emmanuel Mafundo, DPC Gulu escorting Odonga Otto and Gilbert Olanya to the veichle.

Emmanuel Mafundo, DPC Gulu escorting Odonga Otto and Gilbert Olanya to the veichle.

In short
The Members of Parliament for Aruu County and Kilak South respectively were charged alongside two other suspects identified as Kelly Komakeh, the Chairman of Pece Division, and Stella Kijange, a women’s rights activist.

 

Tagged with: gulu central police station gulu district covid -19 taskforce jimmy okema, the aswa river region police spokesperson jimmy patrick okema, the aswa river region police spokesperson three lango legislators interrogated over incitement of violence in otuke
Mentioned: Gulu Central Police Station cereleno market in gulu town

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.