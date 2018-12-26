MPs Okay Bill Allowing Movable Assets As Collateral

In short
Once passed into law, the bill will provide for the creation and perfection of security interest, provide for rules for determining priority of claims among competing claimants, provide for registration of security interest in movable property by notices and others.
MPs Okay Bill Allowing Movable Assets As Collateral26 Dec 2018, 17:47 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Tagged with: movable assets legal and parliamentary affairs committee movable property bill kampala water land titles west budama south mp jacob oboth marksons
