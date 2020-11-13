In short
Some members of parliament who include the Bufumbira East MP Dr. James Nsaba Buturo and Bunyaruguru county MP John Twesigye Ntamuhiira say giving the body of the COVID-19 victim to the families for burial will accelerate the spread of the disease in the community
MPs Oppose Gov't Withdrawal From Burying COVID-19 Victims
