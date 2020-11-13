Bukenya Fred
MPs Oppose Gov’t Withdrawal From Burying COVID-19 Victims

13 Nov 2020, 20:00 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
COVID-19 Burial Team

In short
Some members of parliament who include the Bufumbira East MP Dr. James Nsaba Buturo and Bunyaruguru county MP John Twesigye Ntamuhiira say giving the body of the COVID-19 victim to the families for burial will accelerate the spread of the disease in the community

 

