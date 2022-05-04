Olive Nakatudde
MPs Oppose UGX 7.5Bn Budget for New Sub-County Police Posts

4 May 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Inspection General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and others before the Defense committee. Olive Nakatudde

Parliament’s Budget Committee has criticized a Shillings 7.5 billion budget request by the Uganda Police Force to construct police posts at sub-county level in order to secure funds for the Parish Development Model (PDM).

 

