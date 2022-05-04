MPs Oppose UGX 7.5Bn Budget for New Sub-County Police Posts

In short
Parliament’s Budget Committee has criticized a Shillings 7.5 billion budget request by the Uganda Police Force to construct police posts at sub-county level in order to secure funds for the Parish Development Model (PDM).
MPs Oppose UGX 7.5Bn Budget for New Sub-County Police Posts4 May 2022, 18:10 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Security Report
Inspection General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and others before the Defense committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.