MPs Order Mbarara CAO, Human Resource Officer to Recover UGX 5m

26 May 2022, 14:56 Comments 61 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
Members of PAC

The district officials are accused of failing to deduct more than five million shillings of Pay As You Earn from public servants and political leaders. The irregularity was captured in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2020/2021.

 

