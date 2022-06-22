In short
The trio is accused of paying more than Shillings 10 million to fifteen staff that neither appears on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System- IPPS register nor had the necessary documentation on their personal files.
MPs Order Three Arua Officials Investigated for Paying Ghost Staff
22 Jun 2022
Arua CAO Jude Mark Bukenya(R), Principal Human Resource Officer Isreal Echoku (L) and former CAO Donath Eswelu (C) appearing before PAC in Arua city today.
