MPs Pass Motion to Compensate Lusanja Residents

In short
In a motion tabled on Wednesday, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga demanded that the government expedites investigations into the conduct of all people involved in the illegal eviction. Mpuuga said that despite the illegal eviction, the government has not aided the victims in their plight.
MPs Pass Motion to Compensate Lusanja Residents12 Dec 2018, 18:25 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliament has today approved a motion urging government to compensate Lusanja eviction victims. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.