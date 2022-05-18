MPs Pin Minister for Impersonating President to Enable Naguru Land Grabbing

In short

Parliament has adopted a committee recommendation seeking to hold the Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza accountable for abuse of office.











Namuganza is accused of misleading Uganda Land Commission –ULC into allocation of the Nakawa-Naguru land to individuals and entities following Presidential Directives which were non-existent. Even the alleged beneficiaries of the allocations have disowned the purported requests uttered by Namuganza which they are alleged to have made for the land, as forgeries.